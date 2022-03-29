Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia Long, Melts The Internet Panties

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Whenever Larenz Tate graces our TV screen or social media feed, we are reminded of how fine that man is. It was one thing for him to walk Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood red carpet in a divine burnt orange FRÈRE suit, he was there to salute his Love Jones co-star Nia Long as a BWIH honoree. During his presentation of the annual honor, the Power star recited his famous poem, “Brother To The Night,” from the classic film, leaving the ladies in the audience clutching their pearls.

“Back then – even though we were young – Nia had this dramatic depth, and the drive and dedication of a seasoned pro,” Tate said doting on Nia at the podium. “I also witnessed her brilliance up close on how subtlety in a scene can be a quiet strength that leaves a lasting impression.”

During her acceptance speech, Nia Long recalled the iconic kiss between her and Tate, that is still talked about to this day. “Everyone is still talking about that iconic kiss in the rain, so cheers to fire alarms. That’s an inside joke,” she said. To which Tate responded, “Oh man.” So what’s tea?

Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams’ and 2022 Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis were also honored at the luncheon that brought as many fashion moments as it did insightful quotes from the attendees.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

