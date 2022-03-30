‘Wendyverse’: First VR restaurant to launch from Wendy’s

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wendy’s is entering the virtual world this weekend and launching the “Wendyverse,” a virtual reality restaurant to be included in Meta’s Horizon Worlds app.

The Dublin, Ohio-headquartered fast-food chain announced that they will launch the 3D Wendy’s on April 2 for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

Those in the Wendyverse will be able to explore two distinct virtual locations: Town Square Central and the Partnership Plaza.

In those VR locations, gamers can play a variety of minigames involving Wendy’s food options that range from basketball to virtual grilling.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Check out video of the Wendyverse below!

