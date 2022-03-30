Cbus
Sinkhole, health risks at Eastland Mall violate codes, says city attorney

According to NBC4i, health and safety code violations, including a sinkhole in the parking lot, have been filed against the owners of properties at Eastland Mall, according to the city attorney’s office.

Code Enforcement also found underivable vehicles parked and stored on the property, City Attorney Zach Klein said in a media release.

“Conditions at Eastland continue to deteriorate, and immediate action is needed to protect the health and safety of the general public and patrons of the mall,” said Klein. “We want to see current ownership step up to make these fixes, but we are prepared to pursue every legal avenue to ensure this economic driver on our City’s east side is safe, vibrant and positioned for the future.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

