7 Iconic Jada Pinkett-Smith Hairstyles

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” reads the latest social media post from actress Jada Pinkett-Smith. Jada became the focus of a media circus following the slap seen and heard ’round the world. While we all have thoughts on the happenings at the Oscars with Chris Rock joking about her bald head, let’s not forget Jada Pinkett-Smith is a goddess who has shared her talents and life with us throughout the years and we are eternally grateful.

Like many Black women, her crown aka her hair has been a huge chapter of her story. From the girlies wanting to replicate her style in the 90s to her recent struggle with alopecia, Jada’s hair story is one of pain and joy. Recently, Jada debuted a bald new do and addressed her journey with her natural hair as Black woman in Hollywood. “Having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she revealed. “I liked my hair out, wild, and curly. But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn’t feel natural to me because I was trying to play the game.” She finished the video by addressing her bald do. “I don’t give two craps about what people feel about this bald head of mine of mine because guess what, I love it.”

Jada is a hair chameleon, whose trendsetting hairstyles have given us inspiration through the years. From her 90s blonde buzz and pixie cut to soft tendrils and braided bobs in between, Jada’s hair story is a page-turner. If you’re ready for a trip down memory lane, keep scrolling for some of our favorite hairstyles from the queen who continues to share her life with us.

90s Blonde

Back in the day, Jada had a chokehold on the blonde pixie cut. She empowered hundreds of Black women to follow suit which was pretty controversial in the 90s. Black women have always been told how they can and cannot wear their hair since the beginning of time. This was one of the many reasons the Red Table Talk host was a champion for the Crown Act, a bill created to eliminate race-based hair discrimination.

Bantu Knots

The Matrix Reloaded was really about Jada’s Bantu knots, which was a standout look in the Matrix franchise and in Hollywood period. Combined with a red alligator jacket and futuristic sunglasses, her non-traditional locks were everything. We even saw Rihanna pay homage to Jada at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2014.

Braided Bob

To say Stony set it off with this braided bob is an understatement. Watching the award-winning actress cut her braids in the film goes down as a pivotal moment in Black culture. Jada made braided bobs trendy; not to mention that she helped extend the lifespan of a classic style.

Jada’s Natural Curls

At the I Am Legend movie premiere in 2007, the mother of two gave us full, voluminous curls tousled to perfection. This was another classic style that highlights the beauty of our natural hair.

Shaved Sides + Pony

The actress stole a page from her daughter, Willow’s, book when she opted for this edgy updo. Jada rocked a long pony paired with shaved sides to a Beverly Hills gala dinner to support equality for women and girls around the world. The blonde sides served up the perfect contrast to the dark tresses of the pony. At the time, Willow had a similar look but mama took her style to a new level.

Soft Waves

While promoting Girls Trip in Paris, the superstar donned soft waves draping her shoulders effortlessly. The soft glam paired with the soft tresses made for an absolutely stunning look. Sometimes keeping it simple is the best option.

Buzz Cut Beauty

Fast forward to today, you can find this badass woman rocking a bald head. Last summer, the songwriter shared on Instagram,” “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed .” After learning she had alopecia about four years ago, Jada opened up to her RTT family sharing the terror she felt after grabbing handfuls of hair in the shower. Alopecia is described as “an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, triggering a spectrum of hair loss anywhere on the body.” For the Maryland native, she was just ready for that kind of expression and release. During an episode of RTT in September 2021, she said, “I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to the great divine in a very special way.”

We are all rooting for Jada Pinkett-Smith no matter the hairstyle. Which one was your favorite? We want to hear from you!

7 Iconic Jada Pinkett-Smith Hairstyles

