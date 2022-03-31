Felicia Leatherwood Teaches Us How To Live In Luxury With The My Black Is Beautiful Golden Milk Collection

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Natural hair enthusiast and expert Felicia Leatherwood is the mastermind behind the tresses of some of our favorite celebrities. If you love the intricate styles that Issa Rae sported on Insecure and beyond, then you’ll want to get familiar with the woman behind the styling comb. Leatherwood is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to sculpting the natural mane into a work of art, and now she’s giving us the tools to manage our own hair with the My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Collection.

The My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Collection is inspired by two ideas; Our Blackness is unequivocally flawless; and it’s a Black woman’s birthright to live luxuriously. Leatherwood fused both ideas to create a line of products that will elevate your hair care experience.

“I really feel like My Black is Beautiful wanted women to feel luxurious and to feel like they’re doing something special for themselves, self-care. One of the main inspirations behind the collection is to just give us that feeling of goodness and luxury when it comes to ourselves and our hair care,” she tells HelloBeautiful in an exclusive interview.

Black women deserve to live in luxury. Taking trips, treating yourself to gifts, and pouring into yourself with manicures, hair salon visits, and massages is an integral part of self-care. The hustle and bustle of life can convince us that such tasks aren’t always necessary, but the truth is we deserve those things and so much more.

“Black women are often shunned for living in luxury,” Leatherwood said. “We’re often viewed as doing too much. My advice for anyone who is hesitant to step into the luxurious life that they deserve to be living is to get in the mirror, look at yourself and see how incredible you are. Look at your skin. Feel how beautiful your skin is. Look at your hair. Thank yourself and your body that you are able to have this beautiful head of hair, no matter what texture it is. And that you can take a moment out to reflect on the most amazing parts of your life. And to know that you deserve that and more. The highest place that you’ve been in your life. Guess what? You deserve more. You can wish and believe bigger and grander, and you deserve that.”

With luxury in mind, Leatherwood’s collection offers a spa-like feel to the otherwise mundane wash-day experience. “The Golden Milk Products are infused with the perfect ingredients, giving you that therapeutic feeling as well as aromatherapy because the products smell amazing and they feel great in your hair.”

The My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Collection features eight products that will nourish your tresses from root to tip. Adding the Hydrating Shampoo, Fortifying Conditioner, Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream Type 3, Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream Type 4, Intense Recovery Treatment, Moisture Luxe Detangling Spray, Edge Slayer and Curl Cream to your wash day can take your wash days to the next level. Each product is a personal favorite of Letherwood’s for various reasons.

“I would say that my staple is the edge Slayer. I love the edge Slayer for my edges, cuz I just drop it in my bag and take it on the go,” she said. “Oh my God, I love the Intense Recovery Treatment because one of my favorite things to do is deep condition my hair. I have color-treated hair. I also have 4C hair, which is kinky coily hair and it tends to be a bit dry. So when I can get in a really good deep condition session, my hair is in love with me. Speaker 1: I love the curl cream because the curl cream is formulated for textures three and four. Those are my three staples.”

You can shop the Golden Milk collection on Walmart.com.

