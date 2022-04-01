Lauren London Honors Late BF Nipsey Hussle On 3-Year Death Anniversary: “Long Live The King”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of the most tragic things about the senseless murder of Nipsey Hussle is the mass amount of love he left behind here on Earth, a good portion of that coming from girlfriend and mother of his youngest son, Lauren London.

As the world honored Nip yesterday to commemorate three years since his death on March 31, 2019, Lauren made sure to pay her own respects and remind the world of their eternal and unbreakable bond.

“Loving You Here There Then Now Forever and After,” London wrote about her late BF, ending her short-but-sweet- note by adding “Long Live The King” and addressing him by both his real name, Ermias Asghedom, and fan-favorite nickname, Hussle Man. The caption and picture she posted of Nipsey simply smiling garnered over 600,000 likes and counting on Instagram, in addition to words of sympathy from fellow celebs like Kehlani, YG, Jhené Aiko, T.I. and a like from Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, amongst many others.

Lauren and Nipsey famously dated for six years starting in 2013 up until his 2019 murder in Los Angeles, California. Although never married, the two sparked engagement rumors shortly before his death after a photoshoot the couple did for GQ Magazine managed to go viral. In an ironic twist, one photo in particular from the shoot that depicts them in all white and accompanied by a white horse has now taken on a heavenly vibe given the tragic end for the late West Coast hip hop icon.

We send our deepest condolences to Lauren London and all those he loved and cared about that are currently still grieving over his passing three years later. He will never be forgotten, which Lauren and his millions of fans worldwide will make sure of as three years turns to 10, then 25 and so on and so forth.

R.I.P., Neighborhood Nip.

