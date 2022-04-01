Black Softball Circuit returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about returning to Columbus, the growth of BSC through the years and much more.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: