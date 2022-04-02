Coco Jones Slays In All Black Queen Russia Ensemble

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beauties, we’re absolutely in love with Coco Jones’ fashion as Hilary in Peacock’s Bel Air but her fashion off-screen is just as, if not even more, glamourous and we’re absolutely obsessed!

Recently, the beautiful actress was spotted on Instagram donning a sexy, all-black ensemble from Queen Russia that left us green with fashion envy! For the look, the former Disney star donned a short black dress that adorned ruffled sheer sleeves on the arms and a sheer train on the legs. As for her hair, she wore her long locs straight down with spikey bangs that framed her face and rocked sparkly strappy heels and dangly earrings to make the entire look pop.

The ensemble was posted to Queen Russia’s Instagram page in an IG Reel which she captioned, “BTS pics of actress/singer @cocojones X @_queenrussia_

Coco is currently starring in Peacock’s “Bel Air” ,” check it out below.

The beauty was also spotted in a still image on the designer’s page, this time posing and serving for the girls in front of an olive green and gold sofa. “@cocojones x @_queenrussia_ ,” she simply captioned this photo. Check it out below.

We’re falling more in love with Jones’ style and have kept her as a one to watch on our fashion radar. In Bel-Air, she has completely given us a fresh and modern date take on Hilary Banks’ rich, bad, and bougie character and at only 24-years-old, it doesn’t look like she has plans to slow down anytime soon.

Do you love Jones’ most recent look?

