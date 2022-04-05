CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Campus police at Ohio State University received 10 reports of rape during the month of March.
Of the 10 rapes, three were reported as happening in March. Two were reported as occurring in February.
Four rapes occurred in 2021, according to campus police logs.
One rape occurred in 1996, the logs said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Virginia Teacher Sues Student For Racism After Having Bananas Repeatedly Left At His Doorstep
- Student Loans Moratorium To Be Extended Again: Report
- LL Cool J Brings Back Rock The Bells Festival In New York
- Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week
- Ohio State University: 10 reports of rape to campus police in March
- ‘Don’t say gay:’ Bill similar to Florida’s introduced in Ohio
- Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Fresh Face For The Gram, Says She’s Ditching Makeup Until Coachella Weekend
- DirectTV Drops OAN Despite Right Wing Opposition
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Married At 1:30 am Las Vegas Wedding!
- Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: