Marsai chose to embody Princess Tiana for this Ultimate Princess Celebration Series because she relates to the character’s tenacity. “Everything was falling down on her, and she worked her way back up on her own terms. That’s something that I can totally relate to. In my industry, you will hear a lot of ‘no.’ So you gotta find your ‘yes’ and show people that whatever you have in your dreams can become reality.” Marsai stated.
In the photo, Marsai is wearing a dreamy tiered, off-the-shoulder white and green tulle dress by Halpern. In the video, she’s wearing a powdered blue Oscar de la Renta dress with pink tulle Christian Louboutin boots and a Monique Hullier blue tulle dress paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Her jewelry was Tiffany and Co. All looks were styled by Bryon Javar.
Marsai Martin Is A Fairytale In Elle Magazine’s Ultimate Princess Celebration Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com