Ashanti Slays In An All-White Pantsuit To Accept Her Star On The ‘Hollywood Walk Of Fame’

Ashanti has a lot to celebrate. The beloved songstress stylishly accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame; her Grammy Award-winning debut album turned 20 this week; she became “the first Black female artist to be a co-founder of a Web3 company.” on the EQ Exchange platform, and she recently released an adorable children’s book. The adored singer and actress looked sleek in an all-white pantsuit, dripped with jewels to sit perched on Hollywood Boulevard where her name has been adorned forever.

Ashanti was joined by her momager Tina Douglas, Ja Rule and Tischina Arnold, who cheered her on.

In addition to all of the above accolades, Ashanti is also re-recording her debut album so she can officially own the masters to her work on the self-titled classic.

“It’s so important to me to get the message out that artists should own their intellectual property,” Ashanti said in an official statement found on AfroTech.com. “By empowering myself through new technology, I’m trying to help other women avoid going through the things that I’ve been through. The future belongs to those who take control and make it their own.”

Ashanti is gearing up to appear at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas before embarking on a short UK trek in May.

