Hot Spot: The Weeknd Becomes First Black Singer With 3 Diamond Records + Replaces Kanye West At Coachella

The Weeknd is now the first-ever Black singer to count three individual diamond records. “Blinding Lights”, “Starboy”, and “The Hills” are the three singles to get over the threshold. According to Billboard, “diamond certification means a song moved 10 million units, with one equivalent song unit equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.” He is also scheduled to replace Kanye West at Coachella making $8 million. Hear about this and more in the Hot Spot.
The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show Supplied Us With A Glorius New Meme
Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7— DJ112sa aka the Count of Monte Fisto (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021
4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl https://t.co/sdum3jHGui— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021
me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021
Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives https://t.co/31MhCFu2kx— push push (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021
my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 | 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
Looking for my phone a few times a day https://t.co/5D79GyFpfc— Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) February 8, 2021
Looking for the mute button when it's my turn to talk on the zoom callpic.twitter.com/EllhARqlFx— Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) February 8, 2021
When I hear my cat somewhere in the house start to gag and I try to get to it before it barfs on something nice pic.twitter.com/kObXW4YuZV— pat tobin (@tastefactory) February 8, 2021
My dad on FT asking for IT help pic.twitter.com/XhPU4IpWIA— Slade (@Slade) February 8, 2021
Trying to take make the $25 admission price worth it when they tell you the museum is closing in 5 minutes. https://t.co/n1vohfeotb— Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) February 8, 2021
Hot Spot: The Weeknd Becomes First Black Singer With 3 Diamond Records + Replaces Kanye West At Coachella was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com