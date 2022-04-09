Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox has been applying pressure lately and recently took to Instagram to show off her toned body while hitting the gym in a mirror selfie that’s definitely given us body goals.

Taking tho the platform, the “BMO” songstress showed off her toned arm, legs, and killer abs while working out at the gym on the cycling bike. She paused during her work out to show off her toned body while wearing a white sports bra, orange bike shoes, and white sneakers. She also showed off her natural, curly locs during her workout and served a beautiful fresh face in the process.

Check out the stunning gym selfie below via The Neighborhood Talk.

But this isn’t the only time Ari gave us body goals. Last fall the songstress had us swooning when she showed off her toned gym body in a stunning, sleek white gown that fit her like a glove. For this look, the Sit On It singer showed off her glowing chocolate skin and fierce body in a white, strapless gown, accessorized with chandelier earrings, a matching jewel-embezzled headpiece, bracelets and rings while becoming the envy of fashionistas everywhere. Check it out below.

Like we said… pressure!

DON’T MISS…

Ari Lennox Set The Internet Ablaze In Her Lastest Instagram Pic

Ari Lennox Wants People To Stop Saying It Took A Wig For Her To Be Pretty Because She’s Gorgeous In Every Style!

#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects Her Black Beauty

Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Toned Bod In Gorgeous Gym Mirror Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: