Rickey Smiley Gives T.I. Advice After Being Booed At The Barclays Center [WATCH]

As T.I. ventures into a new lane, he’s being hit with a lot of trials and tribulations. First, he got into a screaming match with a young comedian and now he was booed during his set. Over the weekend T.I. was booed at The Barclays Center during the April Fools Comedy Jam with big-name comedians.
Rickey Smiley and Special K offer the rapper some advice when transitioning into comedy.
Patriarchy?: T.I. Says His Hymen Oversight Was A Joke, Serendipitously Dragged All Over Again
1.1 of 16
2.
2 of 16
Watchihng the TI #redtabletalk and hmmmmmmm.....the bigger issue is how society overly glorifies Virginity is problematic anyway. But we aren't ready to have those conversations yet. pic.twitter.com/VfPflhjLwP— Christina Alexandria (@theeselfqueen) November 25, 2019
3.
3 of 16
Lmaoo TI really pulled the “black woman are the most disrespected..” NIGGA YOU LITERALLY CHEAT ON YOUR WIFE EVERY OTHER WEEK💀💀💀 #redtabletalk— KL ! (@kerlyly_) November 25, 2019
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.
6 of 16
#RedTableTalk— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) November 25, 2019
T.I.: "I'm so sorry Willow isn't here"
Jada: "Well, you know what, TIP? I think you might be happy in the long run…"
Willow would've gone ORF. pic.twitter.com/39jo5DXwDc
7.7 of 16
8.
8 of 16
Look at them looking Stupid #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/LdkP4uYeyA— Alexis (@lexiju) November 25, 2019
9.
9 of 16
And to all of these companies that keep booking T.I. on these political panels and "woke" summits -- the man never knew what "patriarch" meant until he came on #redtabletalk.— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 25, 2019
Translation: GO BACK TO BOOKING BLACK WOMEN AND EDUCATED MEN WHO KNOW ACTUALLY KNOW THIS SHIT.
10.
10 of 16
Willow when Jada asked if she wanted to be a part of this episode with TI 😩 #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/uGGh9fK1BZ— B. (@bnicole322) November 25, 2019
11.
11 of 16
i think we all kno T.i. is a controlling, cheating, lying sociopath who uses money & unnecessary synonyms to keep a literal & figurative leash on the women around him. he tryna charm his way thru #redtabletalk like he does everything else. and Tameka is playin her TYPICAL role— The Latifah (@TheLatifah) November 25, 2019
12.
12 of 16
T.I. is Oswald Bates from "In Living Color" come to life #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/i7BfQChbPf— Stephanie. (@qsteph) November 25, 2019
13.13 of 16
14.
14 of 16
T.I. is really out here saying it's OK if his sons have sex, because if they get someone pregnant, it won't change anything for 9 months, but if his daughter gets pregnant, it changes immediately. Excuse me while I vomit. #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/CnjBBvdihs— Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) November 25, 2019
15.
15 of 16
I want the #RedTableTalk with Willow and Deyjah talking about the how they taught their dads to unlearn this foolishness.— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) November 25, 2019
16.16 of 16
