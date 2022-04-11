ESPN’s Adam Schefter Flamed On Twitter For Tasteless Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to sources (Twitter), ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is a grade-A piece of sugar honey iced tea.

Schefter found himself in hot water on social media while breaking the tragic news of Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death. In his initial tweet, Schefter strangely noted Haskins’ struggles to find his footing in the NFL during his professional football career.

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter tweeted and quickly deleted after getting smacked with outrage.

“You really had to mention Haskins as a struggling QB the day he dies in a car accident? @AdamSchefter smh?” a Twitter user sent to Schefter after the initial tweet.

MLB Blogger Dan Clark wrote on Twitter, “A simple question for @AdamSchefter – when you die, how would you want the media of that era to announce news of your passing?”

A very fair question.

NFL veteran, Dez Bryant, pointed out that even in death, athletes are still not treated like human beings. “Athletes for the record.. the sh*t @AdamSchefter wrote that’s how a lot of people view us.. we ain’t sh*t but entertainment!.. if you let 1 treat you with disrespect the rest will follow…,” Bryant tweeted.

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson said Schefter was “lame asf” for his insensitive tweet.

Former ESPN NFL Insider Josina Anderson ripped her former coworker without directly mentioning him, suggesting he should immediately apologize to Dwayne Haskins’ family. “Dwayne Haskins’ family deserves an apology. They don’t need to hear about his professional “struggles” on the same morning of his untimely death.”

Schefter has yet to issue an apology, but some people shared on Twitter that they have been “auto blocked” by his account.

According to ESPN, Haskins was struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross a South Florida highway on Saturday morning (Apr.9). The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo: Wesley Hitt / Getty

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Flamed On Twitter For Tasteless Dwayne Haskins Tweet was originally published on cassiuslife.com

