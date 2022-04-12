Viola Davis Details Overcoming Childhood Trauma In Upcoming Netflix Special With Oprah

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As one of the most successful women in Hollywood, Viola Davis has become a shining example of what can be accomplished when a Black creative is able to reach the apex of their talents.

In preparation for the role of a lifetime as Michelle Obama in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady, in addition to a memoir titled Finding Me releasing this month, the soon-to-be-EGOT actress sat down with renowned media mogul Oprah for a Netflix special that will discuss everything she had to endure and overcome on her road to success.

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event is set to begin streaming next week a few days after the series premiere of The First Lady and just four days before the release of Finding Me. The conversation finds Davis digging deep into memories from her childhood for the first time publicly, which include, per the official press release, “unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and ‘all the things that cause you pain.’” By ‘giving up hope that the past could be different,’ Viola was able to find peace from it all, in addition to forgiveness and an overall sense of self.

Originally born in South Carolina, Viola spent her childhood in Central Falls, Rhode Island during the late ’60s/early ’70s in what she described after winning “Best Supporting Actress” at the 2017 Oscars as “apartments that were condemned and rat-infested.” After getting into acting at Central Falls High School and then majoring in theater at Rhode Island College, the Fences star eventually proceed to Juilliard where she got her big break in broadway productions. The rest has been over three decades of a meteoric rise in Hollywood.

Make sure to watch Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event to hear her full story on April 22, and pre-order Finding Me by clicking here.

