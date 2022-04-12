NY Subway Mass Shooting Update; No Outstanding Balances For Hampton U Students; & Ye’s Almost Career Change.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say

News broke this morning of a scary situation, another mass shooting took place. As a suspect entered a New York subway and opened fire and in the aftermath 10 people have been shot and a total of 16 injured so far. According to CNN the suspect is still at large and the manhunt to locate the suspects are on the way.

New York’s mayor told CNN they are working with a professional team of law enforcement experts in New York city and that he also spoke with the Governor and the White House and there will be a collaborated effort t o apprehend the persons responsible for this violent act.

According to the NYPD no active explosive devices at the scene, and they will not be treating this as an act of terrorism.

Hampton University Erases Students’ Outstanding Balances

If you went to college or have children that are going to or have attended college then you know the cost of getting a higher education is not cheap. With tuition, books, lodging, meals and everything else it can become extremely expensive. Well Hampton University is stepping up and doing something to ease some of those financial challenges and its truly a big deal for its students and their families.

Hampton university President announced it’s erasing students’ outstanding account balances for the spring semester and will not increase tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year. He also stated that The institution has recognized many Hampton University students and their families have continued to experience financial hardships and have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and went on to say “We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

The University also announced they issued a $200.00 book scholarship to all enrolled students for the Spring 2022 semester.

..and that’s how we take care of our own.

KANYE WEST WANTED TO GIVE UP HIS ENTIRE CAREER To Become Kim’s Stylist

What would you do for love? Well Kanye was willing to give up his whole career before the very public split between him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

TMZ reports that Ye was willing to quit his career to become Kim’s full time stylist and that was according to Kim.

Apparently in the upcoming episode of the Kardashians Kim is getting dressed and tells her friends that “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

And I’m not sure if he would’ve dropped everything but i definitely think he would’ve enjoyed doing it… I mean every girl since Kim he’s kind of used as a muse of some sorts, giving each of them multiple outfits.

And we know Ye is big on his music and his fashion , so not far fetched or unimaginable.

