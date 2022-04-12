Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Here’s The Tea On Julez Possibly Making Solange A Grandma! [WATCH]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Not nephew Julez out here embarrassing the family on Beyonce’s internet! Solange’s son, Julez, could be expecting a child after his alleged baby mama blasted him out on social media. The girl posted the texts between the two and she told him that she wasn’t taking a Plan B pill. Gary says that he’s definitely running the family name at this point.

In other news, Kanye West is down to stop his career to style his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

12 photos Launch gallery

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Continue reading Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

[caption id="attachment_1163990" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jason Mendez / Getty[/caption] Solange Knowles maintains a far lower profile than her older sister Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, but that doesn’t mean that any news on the singer and songwriter doesn’t get a lot of traction. Solange found herself trending on Twitter over the tail end of the weekend after news that her 17-year-old son and girlfriend are expecting. Most may already know that in 2004, Solange gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. when she was a teenager herself during her first marriage to Daniel Smith Sr. The younger Smith is allegedly expecting a child with his girlfriend although we couldn’t find any news pointing to the facts. On Twitter, Solange is somehow catching stray shots over her son’s actions both current and in the past, including older news that he reportedly exposed details of a relationship between him and Disney star Skai Jackson that went afoul. With the singer’s name trending and folks asking all the right and wrong questions along with plenty of assumptions, we’ve gathered the best reactions we could find. Again we must urge that this news bit is speculative at best and we’re still awaiting news of an official announcement. When that happens, we’ll update this story accordingly. — Photo: Getty

Gary’s Tea: Here’s The Tea On Julez Possibly Making Solange A Grandma! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Close