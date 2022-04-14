CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, released a statement Wednesday honoring her husband who was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.
In the statement, Kalabrya announced the Haskins’ family will be holding a celebration of life ceremony Friday, April 22 at the Alleghany Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. Family, friends, teammates, coaches and those who want to pay their respects are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., which will be followed by a celebration of life service from 11:00-1:00 p.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Dwayne Haskins’ wife releases statement, announces funeral service details
- 2021 was America’s deadliest year ever: CDC
- Michigan Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya Reportedly Identified
- Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching In 2018 Groping Case
- Report: Rapper Archie Eversole ‘We Ready’ Passed Away At 37
- Nicki Minaj Accused Of “Supporting Sex Offenders” By Lawyers Of Victim In Husband’s Assault Case
- Arrested: Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting Purchased Gun in Columbus
- Tucker Carlson Thinks Media Will Downplay Brooklyn Shooting
- Rickey Smiley Follows Up On Daza’s Dental Surprise [WATCH]
- ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Pays Homage To Fashion Stylists In Their Power Stylists 2022 Issue
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: