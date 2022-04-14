Dwayne Haskins’ wife releases statement, announces funeral service details

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, released a statement Wednesday honoring her husband who was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.

In the statement, Kalabrya announced the Haskins’ family will be holding a celebration of life ceremony Friday, April 22 at the Alleghany Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. Family, friends, teammates, coaches and those who want to pay their respects are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., which will be followed by a celebration of life service from 11:00-1:00 p.m.

For the full NBC4 story click here

