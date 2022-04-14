Hot Spot: People Said Viola Davis Wasn’t Pretty Enough For ‘How To Get Away With Murder’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In the Hot Spot, we’re talking about Viola Davis and her memoir that is dropping soon. On April 26, the actress will be releasing her memoir, Finding Me: A Memoir, and she discusses her career and her journey. One thing that stood out was that she heard that other fellow black actors and actresses said that she wasn’t pretty enough for her role in ‘How To Get Away With Murder.’

Also, we discuss what’s going on with Whoopie Goldberg and The View and Cuba Gooding Jr.’s case.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet 1. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 69TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE BRITISH ACADEMY BRITANNIA AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. VIOLA DAVIS AT NBC'S 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE ROME FILM FEST, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. VIOLA DAVIS AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 14TH ANNUAL L'OREAL PARIS WOMEN OF WORTH AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE PREMIERE OF ABC'S "HOT GET GET AWAY WITH MURDER" SERIES FINALE, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet 10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3179712" align="aligncenter" width="598"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] If you need to define Black Girl Magic, take an in-depth look at Viola Davis. She is the first Black actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. Viola has won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). That is Black Girl Magic at it’s finest. In addition to winning awards and bodying television and movie roles, Viola Davis makes sure she gives back to her community. She has used her platform to raise awareness about childhood hunger in America. She also started the $30K in 30 Days Project with the Nonprofit Hunger Is, awarding a $1,000 grant to the Rhode Island Community food bank in her home state. Viola also invested in the arts by donating funds to her alma mater, Central Falls High School, for its theater program. Time magazine named Viola Davis one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2017 but she has been influencing us for decades. From showing up on the red carpet in all her natural-hair glory, to winning awards left and right, Mrs Viola Davis has set the bar pretty high. In honor of her 55th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed up and showed out on the red carpet. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Hot Spot: People Said Viola Davis Wasn’t Pretty Enough For ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com