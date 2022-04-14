Hot Spot: People Said Viola Davis Wasn’t Pretty Enough For ‘How To Get Away With Murder’

In the Hot Spot, we’re talking about Viola Davis and her memoir that is dropping soon. On April 26, the actress will be releasing her memoir, Finding Me: A Memoir, and she discusses her career and her journey. One thing that stood out was that she heard that other fellow black actors and actresses said that she wasn’t pretty enough for her role in ‘How To Get Away With Murder.’
Also, we discuss what’s going on with Whoopie Goldberg and The View and Cuba Gooding Jr.’s case.
10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet
