Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige is collecting her well-deserved flowers and doing so with grace. The mogul is set to receive The Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Awards for her music achievements, and we believe we speak for the masses when we say – we approve.

Blige announced the news in a tweet earlier this afternoon. “It’s an honor to receive the @billboard Icon Award and perform on this year’s @BBMAs! Don’t miss the #BBMAs – Sunday, May 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on @NBC”

Blige jumped on the scene in the 90’s with one hit song after another. The Yonkers-born singer played a major part in changing the game for female singers who came into the music industry after her. Hits like “My Life,” “I Can Love You,” “Not Gone Cry,” and “Family Affair” are just a few of the reasons why Blige holds the crown as the “Queen of Hip-Hop”.

The Icon Award recognizes artists who frequently top the Billboard Charts and who have made major contributions to the music industry with their music. Blige has won 10 Billboard music awards throughout her career. “My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival. Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music,” Blige said in a statement to Deadline.

Not only will Blige be receiving The Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but she will also hit the stage.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 8:00 PM EST.

