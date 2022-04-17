Megan Thee Stallion Takes The Stage In A Sexy Dolce & Gabbana Ensemble At Coachella

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at the annual Coachella Music Festival over the weekend and stunned audiences in a custom Dolce & Gabbana cut out ensemble that was everything!

The rapper took to the stage in a silver bodysuit with rhinestone detailing and a high neckline that showed off her best assets. She wore her hair big and curly and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. As for her makeup, she wore deep silver eye shadow to match the detailing of her ensemble and wore long, light blue stiletto nails to set the entire look off.

Check the fashionable look out below.

She was also joined by her fashionable back up dancers who matched her silver fit to perfection. Rather than wearing their hair big and down like Meg, her girl squad all rocked matching braided pony tails and stood by the rapper ad she tore down the Coachella stage. Check their looks out below.

We’re absolutely loving this look on Meg!

