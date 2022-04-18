Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Killer Style At Coachella

Keke Palmer was living it up at Coachella over the weekend and took to Instagram to show off her killer style during the annual music festival.
Taking to the social media platform, the actress posted an IG Reel of herself dancing and vibing while rocking a brown crop top with dramatic sleeves that showed off her killer abs. She paired the look with a black bikini top, black ruffled shorts and black cowboy boots with rhinestones and a slight heel. As for her hair, she wore her locs in box braids that she styled in two pony tails and a half up, half down look.
