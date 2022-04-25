Police: Upper Arlington students ingested illegal drugs

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Upper Arlington Police have confirmed that Windermere Elementary School students ingested illegal drugs Friday, which caused the five students to feel sick.

In a notice sent by police Monday evening, police said the drugs were brought to the school by a student and shared with other students. Police did not specify what the drug was.

One man, Scott C. Macre, 43, has been charged with endangering children, possession of drugs, and obstruction. Macre’s relationship to the incident was not specified.

On Friday, five Windermere Elementary School students got sick after eating what school officials said was a “non-school food item” at lunch.

