Columbus schools looking to boost pre-K program

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools is looking to boost enrollment for the youngest group of learners.
The district’s pre-K program has been impacted by the pandemic during the last two years, but now the district is preparing to grow and hopes those numbers will rise in the fall.
In the classroom. That’s where Fatima Shariff says her daughter Rashida wants to be every day — learning and growing.
