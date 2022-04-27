Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker enters NCAA transfer portal

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Hooker’s tumultuous time in Columbus included two separate arrests for operating a vehicle while impaired. The first charge came in 2018 during a DUI in Pennsylvania and the second charge came in March 2021 when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.
On March 13, police responded to a McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue near Grandview.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Monica Gracefully Checks White Reporter Who Questioned Her Presence At The CMT Awards
- Viola Davis Responds To Negative Criticism About Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama
- Hot Spot: Viola Davis Responds To ‘The First Lady’ Criticism + Terry Crews Talks Toxic Masculinity
- Maria More Talks Important Resources For Children During Autism Acceptance Month [WATCH]
- Tiffany Haddish Proves She’s Ready In A Fierce Armani Look
- Derek Chauvin Applies For Appeal In George Floyd Murder Conviction
- Free Brittney Griner: Russian-U.S. Prisoner Swap Excludes WNBA Star
- Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant
- Help Wanted: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio recruiting mentors
- Video: Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Ohio court