Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant

According to NBC4i, an employee was injured after a man attacked him with machetes during an argument over parking at a north Columbus restaurant, police say.

According to a post on the Columbus Division of Police’s Facebook page, just before 7 p.m., April 7, officers were called to Kickin Chicken on Sinclair Road on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.

The victim told police he had been in an argument with a customer over parking, when he asked the customer to leave.

