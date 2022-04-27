Hot Spot: Viola Davis Responds To ‘The First Lady’ Criticism + Terry Crews Talks Toxic Masculinity

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis heard the criticism about her portrayal in ‘The First Lady’ and she calls it “incredibly hurtful.” She said that she really doesn’t care about critics and not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.

In other news, Terry Crews is releasing a memoir called “Tough,” where he will discuss toxic masculinity and battling depression during the height of his career.

Da Brat talks about these stories and how people feel about Twitter now that Elon Musk is taking over.

