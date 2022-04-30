Pusha T Declares Jay-Z The Best Rapper

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T is still basking in the glow of the release of his latest full-length release, It’s Almost Dry, and the media rounds are being made by the talented lyricist. King Push recently shared during an interview that Brooklyn bomber Jay-Z is the best rapper in his estimation.

Sitting down with SiriusXM radio host Swaggy Sie, the Virginia rapper gave a strong opinion regarding the legacy of Hov in his view, this after Pusha T just worked with Jay-Z on the “Neck & Wrist” track.

“Hov to me, he’s like the best rapper, like just period,” Pusha T said during the chat. “When I reach out to him about a record, I feel like he sort of knows that I’m not reaching out to him about no bullshit. I must really think that this is a joint or something that’s gonna add to the great legacy that he has.

Check out the chat below.

Photo: Getty

