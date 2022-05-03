City leaders outline plan to deter illegal motor bike riding

According to NBC4i, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders announced a plan Tuesday called “Operation Wheels Down” to step up enforcement and prosecution of illegal riding of dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.
City officials state that public safety personnel have received an increase in calls about noise and safety concerns regarding motorbike riding in recent weeks.
“These vehicles, when driven recklessly and illegally on city streets, double as an unacceptable public nuisance and a clear threat to community safety,” Ginther said.
“This kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and we are coordinating closely with all our partners across the city to leverage our combined resources, and strengthen enforcement and prosecution in ways that promote safety and maximize accountability.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
