Issa Rae will be handling ambassador duties for the 2022 American Black Film Festival.

Per Variety, the Insecure creator and now entertainment mogul will be heading to Miami, and she is bringing her new HBO Max series Rap Sh!t with her to close out the festival on June 18.

“I’m honored to be this year’s Festival Ambassador,” Rae said in an announcement. “ABFF was the first major festival to showcase my work, and they continue to elevate Black creatives from the ground level.” In typical Issa Rae fashion, she also threw in, “It’s also fun as hell.”

As ambassador, Rae will join ABFF founders Jeff and Nicole Friday onstage at Miami Beach Friday, June 15, to issue opening remarks at what many call the premiere platform for Black content creators. Saturday, during the festival’s final night, she will premiere Rap Sh!t, which is fitting because she filmed on location in Maimi.

“It has been amazing to watch Issa shatter ceilings with her incredible sensibility to storytelling and her astounding achievements in the industry,” noted Nicole Friday, festival producer and president of ABFF Ventures LLC. “We have been admirers of her work from the early days and salute her for remaining authentic and never forgetting the importance of elevating the next generation of emerging artists.”

Since Insecure came to a triumphant end, Rae has still been busy. She has her Music Imprint RAEdio, multiple television projects, including the reality show Sweet Life which also airs on HBO Max, and still doing big screen films like lending her voice for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

We are also to see how her show Rap Sh!t will traverse the music industry in television format. She has been very vocal about her discontent with how the industry is run. We won’t be shocked if she manages to make light of the industry in the show.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

2022 American Black Film Festival Taps Issa Rae To Be Ambassador was originally published on hiphopwired.com