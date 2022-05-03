Crocs First-Ever Collaboration With SZA Brings Awareness To Mental Health In Underrepresented Communities

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter SZA is teaming up with Crocs to bring awareness to mental health. SZA has been candid about her struggles with mental health in the past, and now she is spreading the word with Crocs through the shoe brand’s first-ever collaboration.

Sza’s limited-edition capsule collection of the Crocs Classic Clog and Crocs Classic Slide will commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month. The distinct style features a warm, woodgrain pattern and colorful custom Jibbitz charms that represent SZA’s grounded and warm personality. The collaboration aims to inspire you to find your personal comfort to stay Zen and pass on the positivity around you.

The campaign hopes to bring awareness to the stigma and disparities concerning mental health issues within Black communities and create accessible resources to break down barriers. Crocs has enlisted a group of mental health advocates known as SZA’s “Superhero Friends,” which includes Sage Adams, Yaris Sanchez, and Donté Colley, individuals who are pioneering positive change and self-care in their communities.

As social advocates for mental health, SZA’s “Superhero Friends” use art as the driving force to create change that empowers young people to be aware of their mental state. Crocs’ collaboration with SZA addresses issues such as the lack of minority representation that can make it even more difficult for BIPOC to receive proper support and treatment.

Alongside brining awareness to the mental health disparages in underrepresented communities, Crocs is also committed to donating to organizations such as the Sad Girls Club and the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, who provide mental health support to diverse communities and individuals in need.

Crocs is also donating to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

SZA shared the post to her personal account saying, “DAAAAH IM SO EXCITED A chill mind deserves chill shoes. That’s why my @crocs collab is available right now at crocs.com #SZAXCrocs.”

Be sure to check out SZA’s Croc collaboration below.

