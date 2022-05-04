Met Gala Recap: HB’s Editors Highlight The Best Fashion Moments of the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala might be over, but the conversation lives on. We’re still reeling over the jaw-dropping looks that hit the carpet on the night that’s known as the Super Bowl of fashion. This year’s theme, Gilded Glamour, produced looks that were either extremely questionable or right on the target.

From Cardi B’s gold chain dress to Janelle Monae’s hooded gown, the girls showed up and showed out in the most fashionable way possible. You can read about the headline-grabbing moments here, but you’ll want to tune in if you want to dish on all things fashion.

HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders, senior editor Marsha Badger, and style writer Samjah Saulsberry get dolled up to dish on the best fashion moments from the 2022 Met Gala in this 23-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.

