Win Tickets to Summer 614

Magic 95.5 is your plug for the hottest events and concerts coming to Columbus and we have your chance to win tickets to the biggest concert of the summer! Summer 614 is back Saturday, June 4th at the Columbus Commons and performing live is Lyfe Jennings, 702, Jagged Edge, Trina, and Trick Daddy!

For your chance to win tickets text the word TRINA to 52140

Text message and data rates may apply

