CLOSE
Magic 95.5 is your plug for the hottest events and concerts coming to Columbus and we have your chance to win tickets to the biggest concert of the summer! Summer 614 is back Saturday, June 4th at the Columbus Commons and performing live is Lyfe Jennings, 702, Jagged Edge, Trina, and Trick Daddy!
For your chance to win tickets text the word TRINA to 52140
Text message and data rates may apply
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to Summer 614
- Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock Hosted A Secret Comedy Show To Discuss Their Stage Attacks
- 19-Year-Old Will Be Youngest African American To Graduate Law School In U.S. History
- Aint Afraid Twins And The Metaverse Culture Series Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now
- Motherhood Must-Haves For Baby No. 2
- Gary’s Tea: Lala Anthony Talks Finding Love Again & Using Ciara’s Prayer [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Kevin Samuels Passes Away + Garcelle Beauvais Talks ‘Cringeworthy’ Audition On The View
- East Lansing Police Release Video Of DeAnthony VanAtten Parking Lot Shooting
- Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg Arrested For Skipping Out On Six-Month Prison Sentence, Now Faces 5 Years
- Texas Southern University Sees Spike In Enrollment Calling It “The Megan Effect”