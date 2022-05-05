Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram to bare all while dancing to her hit song in a viral dance challenge that definitely broke the internet!

Taking to the platform, the 34-year-old wore a black bikini top and matching bottoms while she danced in the desert to her hit song. To complement the look, she donned black sunglasses and black sneakers and gave her 12.2 million Instagram followers a show while she strutted her stuff and hit the choreography from dance influencer Jae Rae.

— WE THE — IM POSTING EVERYONE THAT DOES THIS DANCE BY ” she captioned the video set. “I TOLD YALL I GOT THE SONG OF THE SUMMER— WE THE #1 SONG ON TIKTOK— IM POSTING EVERYONE THAT DOES THIS DANCE BY @jaedengomez ” she captioned the video set.

Check out the video carousel below.

“Cause viral songs be FIRE ass empowering songs too !!!! queen of all queens,” one of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers wrote while another commented with, “omg. i’ve peaked.,” and one more wrote, “ It’s About Damn Time!!!!!!! Congratulations Lizzo!!!!!!!!”

Go off, Lizzo!

Don’t miss…

Lizzo Trolls The Internet With A Faux Pregnancy TikTok

Lizzo And Cardi B Are ‘The Muses’ In Hercules Inspired ‘Rumors’ Video

Lizzo Bares All On Instagram While Hitting Her Now Viral Dance Challenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com