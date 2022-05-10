Halle Bailey Gives Us A Fashion Moment In Fendi x Versace Ensemble

The gworls are eating the Fendi x Versace collab up and the latest celebrity to give us a fashionable slay in the iconic collaboration is none other than the beautiful Halle Bailey, who took to Instagram to show off her ensemble and it was everything!
The soulful singer took to the platform to share photos of herself donning a look from the fashion powerhouses’ recent collab and we can’t stop thinking about the iconic look. In one post, the beauty donned an oversized gold silk blouse from the collab that she wore off the shoulder. She accessorized the look with a black handbag and wore her locs in a curly up ‘do that looked absolutely stunning on her. And for her second look, she wore a brown dress with gold detailing on the sides that fit the beauty like a glove. She traded in her curly up ‘do for a full curly look and similar to the first post, carried her black handbag to match.
