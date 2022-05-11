Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

“Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL,” Queen Latifah said in an Instagram post as she announced her return to the beauty franchise that she initially partnered with in 2006.

During Latifah’s reign with CoverGirl, she launched various collections that changed the blueprint of shade inclusivity in the beauty realm. Through their partnership, the brand began to introduce new shades that spoke to the full spectrum of skin complexions. Now, the two powerhouses are joining forces once again to create more magic in the beauty space.

“You know what they say…Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL It is such an honor to be back with the @COVERGIRL family and be able to work alongside boundary-pushing, diverse, and game-changing women. I am so excited to pick up where we left off and continue to make the beauty industry more inclusive and accessible for all. #COVERGIRLPartner #EasyBreezyBeautiful,” the Equalizer actress wrote in her post.

The rap icon has a hefty resume, and rejoining the CoverGirl family is one of the many projects she is working on. Just two weeks ago, she held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 76-unit housing development she is co-funding in her hometown, Newark, NJ.

If you look up the quote, “Be the change you want to see in the world,” you will absolutely see a picture of Latifah smiling with her signature honey blonde tresses styled to perfection. The legendary artist strives to bring change in every lane she’s a part of. From rapping about a woman’s need for respect to creating inclusivity in the beauty space to building housing developments in her home city, she is doing what it takes to make our world a better place.

Queen Latifah Announces Her Return To The CoverGirl Family was originally published on hellobeautiful.com