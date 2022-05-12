3 men charged in east Columbus fatal shooting

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Police have arrested three men and charged them in a fatal shooting earlier this month in east Columbus.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 6000 block of McNaughten Center on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Raquan M. Thomas, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
For the full NBC4 story click here
