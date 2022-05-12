Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s swimsuit season, and Sports Illustrated and Forever 21 are already on top of their game. The popular brands have collaborated to bring stylish, size-inclusive swimwear inspired by women who believe sexy is more mental than physical.

The limited-edition swim collection consists of trendy one-piece suits, pop color bikinis, swimsuit tops with a gold S monograms, and cover-ups in bold and neutral colors. To capture the versatility of this swimsuit collection, the campaign featured college basketball players Deja Kelly and Natalie Chou. It also included Stephanie Rosa, a model, and author of “The Modeling Guide for Every Body.”

It’s difficult to find swimsuits that fit every breast size so the crop top options for this swimsuit collection is ideal.

The collection is available today for a limited time at Forever 21. The swimsuit prices are affordable and range from $17.99-$34.99 and come in sizes small through 3X.

For more information on the collection, visit Forever21.com.

Can you see yourself sporting one of these looks on the beach?

