Ice Cube Partners With Luminosity For Multi-Picture Film & Television Deal

It wasn’t too long ago that Ice Cube was looking like a Hollywood pariah out here, first in his beef with Warner Bros. over the still-stuck-in-limbo fourth and final Friday film and again when he turned down a $9 million payday from Sony by walking away from a co-starring role over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

However, the seasoned rapper-turned-actor may have just proved the power of standing up for what you believe in after news broke that he’s just struck a multi-picture production deal in partnership with the recently-launched Luminosity Entertainment.

Under his Cube Vision imprint, the West Coast rap legend will work alongside Luminosity with 5120 Entertainment and SmokeyScreen also attached to the deal. The first project will be a comedy titled Cube in My Head, which Deadline describes as a “hapless white guy” who gets in an accident and starts hearing Ice Cube’s voice in his head. He eventually begins to turn his life around, with Cube describing his role by stating, “Excited to be working with Elie and his team to make some great movies, especially this one. Who couldn’t use me in their head?”

The Elie in question is Elie Samaha, who together with his industry friends Daniel Diamond and Geno Taylor officially launched Luminosity last year. Samaha, a veteran production exec, is responsible for hit films like Bruce Willis’ 2000 blockbuster The Whole Nine Yards, the sci-fi odyssey Battlefield Earth released that same year and 2001’s The Pledge led by an ensemble cast including Jack Nicholson, Helen Mirren, Benicio del Toro and direction by Sean Penn. With Luminosity, he plans to recreate that movie magic with budgets up to $50 million per project in genres including action, thriller, urban, faith-based, comedy, family, fantasy and sci-fi. Each title will also exhibit diversity in the casting.

“Financing for the company includes investments by Samaha, Steven Markoff, Sherwin Jarol and Dr. David Wood. The Board of Advisors includes former Warner Bros Domestic Distribution President Dan Fellman, former William Morris Chairman Jim Wiatt and former Warner Bros General Counsel David Sagal.

Samaha currently owns The Bucharest Studios (formerly owned by Warner Bros) in Romania, which is one of Eastern Europe’s largest film and TV facilities.”

All in all, we hope this works out for the veteran emcee given how poorly he’s been portrayed by major film execs over the past few years. Don’t stop, get it, get it — you can do it, Cube!

