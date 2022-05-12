Warner Music Group Is Taking Its Music Talent Search To HBCUs

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Getting scouted for a record deal is a dream for any aspiring musician, and the chances of worldwide success are even greater when signed to a major label like Warner Music Group.

It looks like the next big superstar in the studio might be coming from one of the many historically Black colleges and universities if the WMG HBCU Immersion Program has its way in cultivating the rock stars of the future.

Together with Culture Creators, an organization dedicated to grooming the next wave of innovators in Black culture, Warner is seeking to not only find talent for their ever-growing roster but also teach these students some valuable tools about the industry from multiple perspectives of the biz. A group of 32 have already completed the inaugural program, and applications will be accepted for the next class beginning in January 2023.

More details on this grand opportunity below, via Billboard:

“The program’s first six-week session brought together 32 students accepted from more than 150 applications. Its comprehensive introduction to the music industry revolves around five state-of-the-art modules that comprise the Culture Creators-designed curriculum: A&R, marketing, data science, business development and administration & licensing. The weekly, live virtual sessions also include interactive learning activities and guest speaker panels.

Upon successful completion of the program, students have the opportunity to apply for a paid position within Warner Music Group’s Summer Emerging Talent Associate Program. This hands-on experience extends across Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Warner Music Nashville, Rhino, Warner Chappell and WMX. Housing subsidies are also provided to support relocation to one of these internship locations: New York City, Los Angeles or Nashville.”

Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver gave major props to the initiative and what it’s doing for the burgeoning wave of Black creatives, stating, “It’s an honor to be able to support the growth of programs within our industry that create hands-on learning and give access to real-life opportunities. Through the program we also get to know these young adults personally, giving Warner Music Group the ability to tap into the next generation of future leaders at the ground floor. From here the potential opportunities are truly endless for all. The program is designed and run in close partnership between talent acquisition, DEI and business units; a special thank-you to [WMG manager, student programs] Vanessa Joseph and the teams that put this together.”

Anyone looking to invest in their musical future can apply to the 2023 WMG HBCU Immersion Program by clicking here. However, keep in mind that participants must be a college junior, senior or graduate student enrolled in an accredited HBCU in order to qualify. They also must do at least three hours per week throughout the six-week program.

Good luck!

Warner Music Group Is Taking Its Music Talent Search To HBCUs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com