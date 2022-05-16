Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara causes mouths to gape open as she flaunts her sculpted body on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Three kids where? Ciara looks like she never birthed a child on the cover of the popular magazine as she waded in Barbados waters while posing in a leopard print, one-piece swimsuit, and a textured cowgirl hat. The Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO showed her excitement about landing the cover as she stated in her Instagram post that this opportunity was once just a fantasy.

She wrote, “This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me! Thanks to MJ_Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration :)”

The magazine aimed to feature women who have various accomplishments and talents while remaining sexy. According to the article, this issue’s purpose was to honor their cover stars by celebrating “their evolution and the many dimensions of who they are.”

Ciara is one of four women to grace the issue’s cover this year. Her counterparts include Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu, and Maye Musk. Click here to read more.

Ciara’s Body Is Flawless On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com