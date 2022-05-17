Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wash day looks different for Jordyn Woods. While the rest of us throw on a pair of sweats and prepare the muscle strength it will take to detangle, wash, condition, and style our hair, Jordyn Woods kicks off wash day in her bikini and a quick dip in the pool. The fitness enthusiast and businesswoman showed off her cakes in a viral clip that is serving body ody ody (and we’re not talking about her hair). She captioned the clip, “When it’s wash day and @jodiewoods dares you to jump in the pool.”

It didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to catch a glimpse of Jordyn’s full figure on display and thirsty tweets to emerge.

Whether it’s about her body, relationship, of former adjacency to the Kardashians, Jordyn is no stranger to becoming a trending topic. She trends pretty much every time Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go through something, every time her baller boo Karl Anthony Towns plays or simply for looking so damn good, it’s tweet-worthy. All of which is often.

Go awf sis.

The post Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Bikini Body Ody Ody In Cheeky ‘Wash Day’ Post appeared first on HelloBeautiful.

