Ohio State will play Notre Dame at 7:30 week 1

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off their 2022 football season under the lights at the Horseshoe when they host Notre Dame.

The OSU athletic department said OSU will play the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN in week one.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Columbus for the highly anticipated game featuring first-year head coach and former Buckeye linebacker Marcus Freeman taking on his alma mater.