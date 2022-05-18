Lori Harvey Channels Her Inner Princess At Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey oozed princess vibes during the opening ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Off the heels of her diet controversy, the skincare entrepreneur showed off her toned arms and bright smile in a yellow Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown.

The strapless canary yellow gown featured an empire waistline with light, ruffle detailing throughout the dress. She accessorized the look with a 6-tired diamond necklace and a few diamond rings. Harvey’s hair was pulled back in an elaborate bun.

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, May 17th, in the South of France. Stars from all over the world will gather in the name of film artistry. We can expect to see many gorgeous red carpet looks from now until May 28th, when the festival concludes.

If we’re lucky, we might see Harvey grace the red carpet with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. Just recently, they let the fans in on their elaborate Vanity Fair Oscars party date night. The two have become a fashion fixture when they step out, and this film festival circuit is no different.

Lori Harvey’s look is perfection, and we can’t wait to see what else she brings to the Cannes Film Festival carpet. What do you think? Are you loving her look?

