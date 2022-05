Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Magic 95.5, Power 107.5/106.3 and Joy 107.1 want to celebrate the class of 2022!

Upload a picture of your 2022 graduate in their cap and gown to show them how proud you are of them! Are you the grad? Upload your own picture modeling your cap and gown! One lucky grad will win a chrome book and many will get featured on our Instagram & Facebook page in honor of your accomplishment!