Iconic Jazz Singer & Keyboardist, Bernard Wright Passes Away at 58

Bernard “Nard” Wright, R&B Jazz artist and keyboardist has passed away on May 19, 2022. We are sad to have lost such an influential musical icon at 58.

Born in Jamaica, NYC, Wright dominated the R&B and radio industry with his hit song, “Who Do You Love” while he was just 19 years old. Roberta Flack, a brilliant woman and world class singer also played a motherly role in the life of Bernard Wright.

From touring with Lenny White at 13 and playing with Tom Browne in 1979, he received great responses, which led to him being signed to GRP in 1981. After signing with GRP Records, he later released his top 10 hit “Who Do You Love”(1983) and following that was the release of his albums, Fresh Hymns and Fresh Hymns II.

Bandleader Billy “Spaceman” Patterson posted on social media saying:

On behalf of the family of Bernard Wright (Nard),

We are saddened to announce that yesterday

Bernard has been called home to the Most High.

Many thanks for everyone’s support, encouragement, and prayers for Nard throughout the years. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.

Our hearts are heavy and our faith is strong.

To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord!

LOVE! Rest In Power, Nard.

Wright’s vitate including working with artists such as Cameo, Miles Davis, Marcus Miller and Pieces of a Dream. Amazingly, his work even superseded his time, ringing strong as an influential musician for many generations.

Nard Wright’s 80s and 90’s releases became one of the most sampled pieces throughout hip hop. Songs and artist that sampled his work include, “Never Been in Love B4” by Shinehead, “If It Ain’t Love” by Tichina Arnold, “Tell Me (I’ll Be Around)” by Shades, “Who Is a Thug” by Big Pun, “Is It Kool?” by Luniz. It was also featured in the remix of “Loungin” by LL Cool J.

Bernard Wright is an icon that can never be forgotten as he made a tremendous impact on as we know music today. May his jams forever live on for many more generations to come.

We love you Bernard Wright and we are praying for the peace of your family, friends and supporters. Rest in peace good friend.

