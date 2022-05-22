20-year-old arrested for role in April Roosters shooting

According to NBC4i, a 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday by police two days after a warrant was issued relating to his alleged role in an April shooting at a north Columbus Roosters, according to court records.
Court records said Travaughn McConnell was charged with attempted murder and numerous counts of felonious assault after taking the alleged shooter to the Roosters and notifying them about a target.
McConnell is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the police complaint, a police investigation determined the waitress who was shot by the alleged shooter was not the intended target.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
