Luxe athleisure brand Stori has taken my comfortable street style to another level.

I don’t know about you, but there is something about throwing on a pair of spandex and a sports bra that makes me feel like I can take on the world – or at the very least look good while I run errands all day. Athleisure has become my spring, summer, and fall uniform. Whether I’m hopping on a plane or running to the store, I default to this style because it makes moving around easy.

When Stori offered to send me a few items from their collection, I was excited. The brand has many great pieces to choose from, but I narrowed my choices down to the Perseverance Tights in Static Wave Midnight Onyx ($84) and the Legend Bra in the same color ($34).

I was slightly worried when my set came in the mail because I ordered a size medium, and the Perseverance tights looked pretty small. To my surprise, the pants had tons of stretch. Not only did they fit like a glove, they were actually comfortable – almost like a second skin. The material of this set elevates the way it fits. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced an athleisure set with such a soft, breathable texture.

I am in love with the midnight onyx set because of the design. It’s subtle, but it also makes a statement. The brand offers different colors, including a really beautiful pink color. If you like to stand out, that set might be for you.

Overall, I’d highly recommend Stori for your next athleisure set. It’s the quality for me! The material and stretch make this my favorite of all my workout clothing. I looked good in the ensemble, and I felt good in it too! You can check out the rest of their collection here. In the meantime, what do you think? Do you love this set by Stori?

Tried It: Luxe Athleisure Brand Stori Has Pieces So Soft It Feels Like A Second Layer Of Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com