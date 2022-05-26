Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rasheeda is celebrating her birthday in style and we definitely have fashion envy over her look!

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta veteran took to Instagram earlier today to show off her birthday outfit and we were instantly obsessed! The beauty shared a photo of herself donning an all-designer ensemble featuring an oversized sparkly Celine top, a black Balenciaga cross-body bag, and shiny Dolce and Gabbana Crystal Quilted Nylon Silver Boots that currently retail for $5,245. She wore her curly hair in a half up, half down style and was all smiles as she posed ahead of her big birthday celebration.

,” she captioned the photo before writing, “#geminiseason ” “It’s officially my Birthday,” she captioned the photo before writing, “#geminiseason #gemini #letsgo Thank you God for another year!!!

Check out the fashionable fit below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the reality star and rapper as many of her 11 million Instagram followers flooded her Instagram comment section with their birthday wishes as well as their stamps of approval on the high fashion ensemble. “These boots are fire,” wrote one fan while another commented with “I actually love this sparkly look,” and we couldn’t agree more!

Beauties, what do you think about Rasheed’s birthday fit?

Rasheeda Celebrated Her Birthday In An All-Designer Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com